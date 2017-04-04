BRIEF-Peter Yu reports 7.33 pct stake in Westport Fuel Systems

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Westport Fuel Systems Inc:
* Peter Yu reports a 7.33 percent stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc as of April 2, 2017 - sec filing
* Peter Yu- Pangaea entities intend to participate in, influence affairs of Westport Fuel Systems by exercise of rights to appoint director to co's board Source text - bit.ly/2oE4HkN Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm