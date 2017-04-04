版本:
BRIEF-Peter Yu reports 7.33 pct stake in Westport Fuel Systems

April 4 Westport Fuel Systems Inc:

* Peter Yu reports a 7.33 percent stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc as of April 2, 2017 - sec filing

* Peter Yu- Pangaea entities intend to participate in, influence affairs of Westport Fuel Systems by exercise of rights to appoint director to co's board Source text - bit.ly/2oE4HkN Further company coverage:
