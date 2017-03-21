版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-PetLife supersedes expectations to acquire Dr. Geoff's real food for pets

March 21 PetLife Pharmaceuticals Inc

* PetLife supersedes expectations for the acquisition of Dr. Geoff's real food for pets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
