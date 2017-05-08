BRIEF-Petmed Express reports Q4 earnings per share $0.37

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Petmed Express Inc:
* Petmed Express Inc D/B/A 1-800-petmeds announces its financial results for fiscal 2017 and its quarterly dividend raised to $0.20 per share
* Q4 earnings per share $0.37
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Petmed Express Inc - net sales for quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $63.0 million, compared to $55.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $56.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
