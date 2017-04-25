版本:
BRIEF-Petro Victory says private placement offering was over-subscribed

April 25 Petro Victory Energy

* Result of Petro Victory's proposed $500m private placement

* Offering was over-subscribed; 50 million shares have been subscribed for by qualifying investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
