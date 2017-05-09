版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 19:42 BJT

BRIEF-Petrobras: no decision on details of fuel distribution unit sale

May 9 Petróleo Brasileiro SA:

* Brazil's Petrobras says board, management have not decided on the details of the sale of its fuel distribution unit, according to a Tuesday securities filing Further company coverage:
