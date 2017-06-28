BRIEF-Petrolia announces amendment to arrangement agreement with Pieridae

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 Petrolia Inc:
* Co obtains interim order and announces amendment to arrangement agreement
* Entered into an agreement with Pieridae to amend certain provisions of arrangement agreement executed on May 15, 2017 with Pieridae
* First amendment provides for addition, as a condition to arrangement, of reduction of stated capital of Pétrolia's common shares
* In order to proceed with arrangement, co must satisfy solvency requirements of CBCA
* Obtained an interim order from Quebec Superior Court in connection with amalgamation with Pieridae Energy Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar)
* Home Capital announces receipt of TSX conditional listing approval for initial equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows