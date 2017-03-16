版本:
BRIEF-Petropavlovsk says commissioning of POX hub scheduled to start in Q4 2018

March 16 Petropavlovsk

* Says commissioning of POX hub is scheduled to start in Q4 2018 with production ramping up through 2019 Further company coverage:
