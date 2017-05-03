版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Petroquest Energy announces Q1 loss per share $0.23

May 3 Petroquest Energy Inc

* Petroquest Energy announces first quarter 2017 earnings; provides hedging and operations update

* Qtrly production increased 13% from Q4 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
