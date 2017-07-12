FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Petroquest Energy increases second and third quarter production guidance
2017年7月12日

BRIEF-Petroquest Energy increases second and third quarter production guidance

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Petroquest Energy Inc

* Petroquest Energy announces 38.2 mmcfe/d initial rate from its first cotton valley pad and increases second and third quarter 2017 production guidance

* Petroquest Energy Inc - sees Q2 2017 68 mmcfe/d -69 mmcfe/d

* Petroquest Energy Inc - currently has about 6 mmcfe/d of net production shut-in due to ongoing repairs to a third party pipeline in Gulf of Mexico

* Sees Q3 2017 production of 85-90 mmcfe/d

* Petroquest Energy - is on track to drill and complete four additional gross wells during 2017 with three gross wells expected to be in progress at year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

