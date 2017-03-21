BRIEF-Petroshale announces equity offering and amendments to its senior credit facility

March 21 Petroshale Inc

* Petroshale announces equity offering and amendments to its senior credit facility

* Petroshale Inc says intends to use net proceeds of offering for debt repayment, its increased capital program

* Petroshale Inc says has entered into an agreement with its lender under its senior secured revolving credit facility

* Petroshale - marketed public offering of a minimum of 77.8 million common voting shares and a maximum of 111.2 million shares

* Petroshale Inc says agreement to provide for an increase in borrowing base and credit available thereunder to US$30.9 million

* Petroshale Inc - offering of a minimum of 77.8 million common voting shares, maximum of 111.2 million shares, each at a price of $0.90 per share

* Petroshale Inc says agreement also extends revolving term of senior credit facility to February 28, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: