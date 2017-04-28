BRIEF-Petroshale announces financial, operating and reserves update

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008
April 28 Petroshale Inc
* Petroshale announces financial, operating and reserves update and year ended December 31, 2016 results
* Petroshale's current production is approximately 2,800 BOE per day, an increase of 50 pct from Q4 average
* Year end 2016 P+P reserves increased to 31.5 million BOE, from 25.5 million BOE at December 31, 2015
* NPV10 of year end P+P reserves increased to $399.5 million, a 29 pct increase over $308.7 million last year
* "Expect to see improved differentials between WTI and Bakken crude prices in 2017 due to commencement of operations of dakota access pipeline"
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei