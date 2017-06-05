版本:
BRIEF-PetroShale appoints Mike Wood as president and CEO

June 5 PetroShale Inc-

* PetroShale announces property acquisition, executive management and board changes and private placement

* PetroShale Inc - Mike Wood has been appointed president and ceo of PetroShale

* PetroShale Inc - Bruce Chernoff will continue as executive chairman of board of directors

* PetroShale Inc - acquired an additional acreage position in south berthold core area for a purchase price of us$9.0 million

* PetroShale Inc - acquisition funded through existing credit facilities and includes approximately 90 boe / day of existing production

* PetroShale announces property acquisition, executive management and board changes and private placement‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
