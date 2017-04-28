版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-PetroShale qtrly crude oil sales volumes 1,325 bbl/d vs 1,278 bbl/d

April 28 PetroShale Inc:

* PetroShale announces financial, operating and reserves update and year ended December 31, 2016 results

* PetroShale Inc - qtrly crude oil sales volumes 1,325 bbl/d versus 1,278 bbl/d

* PetroShale Inc - qtrly natural gas and NGLS sales volumes 3,218 mcf/d versus 993 mcf/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐