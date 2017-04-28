BRIEF-PetroShale qtrly crude oil sales volumes 1,325 bbl/d vs 1,278 bbl/d

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 PetroShale Inc:
* PetroShale announces financial, operating and reserves update and year ended December 31, 2016 results
* PetroShale Inc - qtrly crude oil sales volumes 1,325 bbl/d versus 1,278 bbl/d
* PetroShale Inc - qtrly natural gas and NGLS sales volumes 3,218 mcf/d versus 993 mcf/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: