BRIEF-PetroShale says will re-file its financial statements for certain periods

March 16 Petroshale Inc

* Petroshale announces re-filing of financial statements and management discussion and analysis

* Petroshale - will re-file its financial statements for fy ended dec 31, 2015 ,its financial statements for interim periods ended sept 30, 2016,2015

* Petroshale -amendments in respect of non-cash item, do not affect co's cash position, balance sheet, income statement or net loss for noted periods

* Petroshale-Re-Filing due to determination to re-classify deferred finance expenses between operating activities,financing activities in cash flow statements