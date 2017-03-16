版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 17日 星期五 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-PetroShale says will re-file its financial statements for certain periods

March 16 Petroshale Inc

* Petroshale announces re-filing of financial statements and management discussion and analysis

* Petroshale - will re-file its financial statements for fy ended dec 31, 2015 ,its financial statements for interim periods ended sept 30, 2016,2015

* Petroshale -amendments in respect of non-cash item, do not affect co's cash position, balance sheet, income statement or net loss for noted periods

* Petroshale-Re-Filing due to determination to re-classify deferred finance expenses between operating activities,financing activities in cash flow statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
