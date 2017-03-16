BRIEF-PetroShale says will re-file its financial statements for certain periods

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
March 16 Petroshale Inc
* Petroshale announces re-filing of financial statements and management discussion and analysis
* Petroshale - will re-file its financial statements for fy ended dec 31, 2015 ,its financial statements for interim periods ended sept 30, 2016,2015
* Petroshale -amendments in respect of non-cash item, do not affect co's cash position, balance sheet, income statement or net loss for noted periods
* Petroshale-Re-Filing due to determination to re-classify deferred finance expenses between operating activities,financing activities in cash flow statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
* According to preliminary voting tabulations, stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy and R. Edward Anderson to board of directors
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals