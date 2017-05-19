版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 03:55 BJT

BRIEF-Petroteq Energy Inc. Announces shares for debt transactions

May 19 Petroteq Energy Inc

* Entered into shares for debt agreements, pursuant to which co will issue 31.1 million common shares in satisfaction of $12.2 million

* Company will issue common shares in satisfaction of indebtedness currently owed to twenty creditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
