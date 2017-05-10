版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Petrowest Corp announces qtrly revenue from continuing operations of $29.1 million

May 10 Petrowest Corp

* Petrowest Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results and corporate update

* Petrowest Corp qtrly revenue from continuing operations of $29.1 million, an increase of $9.6 million compared to same quarter in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
