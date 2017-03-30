版本:
2017年 3月 31日

BRIEF-Petrowest Corp announces refinancing update corporate review update

March 30 Petrowest Corp

* Petrowest Corporation announces refinancing update; corporate review update; and 2016 annual and fourth quarter financial results

* Petrowest Corp - continues to work towards a refinancing of its existing bank loans and has received proposals from numerous financial sources

* Petrowest Corp- Petrowest anticipates closing refinancing in April 2017

* Qtrly reported revenue of $34.0 million, a decrease of $6.3 million compared to same quarter in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
