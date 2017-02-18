BRIEF-Petrus Resources announces increase to previously announced private placement

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 17 Petrus Resources Ltd:
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Petrus Resources - increased size of non-brokered private placement to up to 4.35 million shares at a purchase price of $2.53 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: