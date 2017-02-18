版本:
BRIEF-Petrus Resources announces increase to previously announced private placement

Feb 17 Petrus Resources Ltd:

* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement

* Petrus Resources - increased size of non-brokered private placement to up to 4.35 million shares at a purchase price of $2.53 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
