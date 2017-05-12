BRIEF-Petrus Resources reports qtrly funds flow per share $0.25

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as oil tumbles, tech rebound peters out
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 12 Petrus Resources Ltd:
* Petrus Resources announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Petrus Resources Ltd - Q1 production was 9,331 boe/d in 2017 compared to 8,821 BOE/D in Q1 of 2016.
* Petrus Resources Ltd - Petrus' board of directors approved a $50 to $60 million capital budget for 2017
* Qtrly funds flow per share $0.25
* Petrus Resources - expects processing and compression capability of ferrier gas plant to double, reaching capacity of about 60 MMCF/D by Q4 of 2017
* Petrus Resources - processing and compression capability of ferrier gas plant is expected to be doubled to reach a capacity of about 60 MMCF/D by Q4
* Petrus Resources- sees duc wells in Ferrier area brought on production in Q2, after which co sees productive capability greater than 11,000 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Chubb Ltd executive vice chairman & COO John Keogh reports sale of 20,999 shares of co's common shares on June 16 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2smDbMq) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Britain's Serious Fraud Office has defied critics who accuse it of failing to pursue top executives by criminally charging Barclays and four former senior managers, a month after the ruling party pledged to abolish the crime-fighting agency.