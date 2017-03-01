版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Peyto Exploration & Development Q4 FFO per share C$0.88

March 1 Peyto Exploration & Development Corp :

* Q4 FFO per share C$0.88

* Q4 2016 production was up 5pct from Q4 2015 to 611 mmcfe/d with exit production of 105,000 boe/d

* Q4 2016 FFO $0.88 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐