公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Pfenex qtrly loss per share $0.43

May 8 Pfenex Inc:

* Pfenex reports first quarter 2017 results and provides business update

* Q1 revenue rose 2 percent to $2.8 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
