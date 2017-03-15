版本:
BRIEF-Pfenex qtrly loss per share $0.45

March 15 Pfenex Inc

* Pfenex reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides business update

* Q4 revenue rose 68 percent to $5.5 million

* Pfenex inc qtrly loss per share $0.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
