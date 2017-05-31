BRIEF-Pfizer announces acceptance of regulatory submissions by U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency for Sutent

May 31 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer announces acceptance of regulatory submissions by U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency for Sutent® (sunitinib) for adjuvant treatment of adult patients at high risk of recurrent renal cell carcinoma after surgery

* Pfizer Inc says applications seek to expand approved use of sutent based on data from phase 3 s-trac trial

* Prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) goal date for a decision by fda is in january 2018

* Pfizer Inc says adverse events seen in trial were consistent with known safety profile of suten

* Pfizer inc says no deaths occurred due to treatment

