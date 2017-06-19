版本:
BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine

June 19 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine

* Pfizer Inc - trial will be conducted in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
