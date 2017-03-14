版本:
BRIEF-Pfizer launches zavicefta in UK, Germany

March 14 Pfizer Inc:

* Pfizer launches zavicefta (ceftazidime-avibactam) in the U.K. and Germany, a new antibiotic to treat complicated infections caused by gram-negative bacteria

* Pfizer Inc - expects to launch zavicefta in additional markets outside U.S. throughout 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
