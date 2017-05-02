BRIEF-Pfizer Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Pfizer inc - reaffirmed 2017 financial guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.69
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Reaffirmed 2017 financial guidance
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pfizer inc - q1 revenue $12,779 million versus $13,005 million
* Q1 revenue view $13.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.55, revenue view $53.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pfizer inc - q1 innovative health segement revenue $7,415 million versus $7,033 million
* Pfizer inc - as of may 2, 2017, pfizer's remaining share repurchase authorization was approximately $6.4 billion
* Pfizer inc - qtrly worldwide total lyrica revenue $1,271 million versus $1,229 million
* Pfizer inc- qtrly worldwide ibrance revenue $679 million versus $429 million
* Pfizer inc - q1 worldwide lipitor revenue $404 million versus $411 million
* Pfizer inc - q1 worldwide prevnar family revenue $1,392 million versus $1,509 million
* Pfizer -there was one less selling day in u.s. And 2 fewer selling days in international markets during q1, resulting in negative impact of about $300 million in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.