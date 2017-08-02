FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 小时前
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pfizer reports second-quarter results (Aug 1)
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美国发布朝鲜旅行禁令 9月1日生效
美国发布朝鲜旅行禁令 9月1日生效
美国克利夫兰联储总裁支持FED收紧政策的决心 即便通胀趋弱
美国克利夫兰联储总裁支持FED收紧政策的决心 即便通胀趋弱
2017年8月1日 / 中午11点48分 / 16 小时前

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pfizer reports second-quarter results (Aug 1)

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects ninth bullet point to say revenue is for Q2, not Q1)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* Pfizer reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $52 billion to $54 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raised midpoint of 2017 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range by $0.02 to a range of $2.54 to $2.60​

* Reaffirmed 2017 revenue guidance range of $52.0 to $54.0 billion​

* Q2 Innovative Health segment revenue $‍7,671​ million versus $7,105 million

* Q2 revenue $‍12,896​ million versus $13,147 million

* Second-quarter revenue unfavorably impacted by $295 million due to February 2017 divestiture of Hospira Infusion Systems​

* Q2 revenue view $13.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operational growth was "negatively impacted" by lower revenues for Enbrel in most developed Europe markets​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.55, revenue view $52.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

