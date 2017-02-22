版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 14:05 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer said SIX swiss exchange approved delisting of its shares

Feb 22 Pfizer Inc

* Said six swiss exchange approved its application to delist its shares from the six swiss exchange Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
