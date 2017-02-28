版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日

BRIEF-Pfizer says FDA accepts Biologics License Application for Avelumab for priority review

Feb 28 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer Inc - FDA has set a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) target action date of august 27, 2017, for Avelumab in this indication

* FDA accepts the Biologics License Application for Avelumab for the treatment of metastatic urothelial carcinoma for priority review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
