版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:49 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer says monitoring potential impact related to any changes to ACA

Feb 23 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer Inc - In 2017, there likely will be federal legislative and administrative efforts to repeal, substantially modify or invalidate some or all of the provisions of the ACA

* Pfizer Inc says co is monitoring any such actions to see if any changes to the ACA will be enacted that would impact co's business - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lB2WU7) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐