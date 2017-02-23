BRIEF-Pfizer says monitoring potential impact related to any changes to ACA

Feb 23 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer Inc - In 2017, there likely will be federal legislative and administrative efforts to repeal, substantially modify or invalidate some or all of the provisions of the ACA

* Pfizer Inc says co is monitoring any such actions to see if any changes to the ACA will be enacted that would impact co's business - SEC filing