版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 00:37 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer says multi-year extension of collaboration with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Children's Investment Fund Foundation

May 8 Pfizer Inc:

* Co, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Children's Investment Fund Foundation announced multi-year extension of collaboration

* Pfizer Inc., Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Children's Investment Fund Foundation reduce price of injectable contraceptive

* Sayana Press will now be available to qualified purchasers at guaranteed price of $0.85 per dose, reduction from previous price of $1.00/dose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐