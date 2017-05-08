BRIEF-Pfizer says multi-year extension of collaboration with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Children's Investment Fund Foundation

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Pfizer Inc:
* Co, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Children's Investment Fund Foundation announced multi-year extension of collaboration
* Pfizer Inc., Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Children's Investment Fund Foundation reduce price of injectable contraceptive
* Sayana Press will now be available to qualified purchasers at guaranteed price of $0.85 per dose, reduction from previous price of $1.00/dose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.