BRIEF-Pfizer says U.S. FDA accepts regulatory submission for inotuzumab ozogamicin

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer announces acceptance of regulatory submission for inotuzumab ozogamicin by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
* Says prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) goal date for a decision by FDA is in August 2017
* Pfizer - marketing authorization application for inotuzumab ozogamicin in same patient population currently under review by European Medicines Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada