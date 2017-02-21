BRIEF-Pfizer says U.S. FDA accepts regulatory submission for inotuzumab ozogamicin

Feb 21 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer announces acceptance of regulatory submission for inotuzumab ozogamicin by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* Says prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) goal date for a decision by FDA is in August 2017

* Pfizer - marketing authorization application for inotuzumab ozogamicin in same patient population currently under review by European Medicines Agency