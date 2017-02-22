版本:
BRIEF-Pfizer to cancel listing in the United Kingdom

Feb 22 Pfizer Inc

* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock

* Will be cancelling listing of its common stock from six Swiss exchange

* Effective date of cancellation is intended to be 23 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
