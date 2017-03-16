版本:
BRIEF-Pfsweb Q4 loss per share $0.19

March 16 Pfsweb Inc:

* Pfsweb reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.19

* Q4 revenue $102.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pfsweb Inc- Pfs is revising its outlook for 2017 service fee equivalent revenue to range between $240 million and $250 million

* Pfsweb Inc - maintains its target for adjusted ebitda to range between $23 million and $26 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
