BRIEF-Pfsweb Q4 loss per share $0.19

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
March 16 Pfsweb Inc:
* Pfsweb reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.19
* Q4 revenue $102.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pfsweb Inc- Pfs is revising its outlook for 2017 service fee equivalent revenue to range between $240 million and $250 million
* Pfsweb Inc - maintains its target for adjusted ebitda to range between $23 million and $26 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.