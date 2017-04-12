版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-P&G announces appointment of director

April 12 P&G:

* P&G announces appointment of director

* P&G - Amy L. Chang appointed to board of directors effective June 1, 2017

* Says Amy L. Chang appointed to the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
