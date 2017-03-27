版本:
BRIEF-P&G says filed infringement complaint for preliminary injunction against Ranir

March 27 Procter & Gamble Co :

* p&g - p&g filed infringement complaint and motion for preliminary injunction against ranir llc

* p&g-complaint alleges ranir is infringing co's tooth whitening technology by manufacturing & selling store-brand tooth whitening strip products to retailers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
