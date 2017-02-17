BRIEF-PG&E Corp files to say it may offer and sell shares of co's common stock of up to $275 mln - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 17 PG&E Corp
* PG&E Corp files to say it may offer and sell shares of co's common stock of up to $275 million - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2l3aKPX] Further company coverage:
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: