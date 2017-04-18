版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 02:30 BJT

BRIEF-PG&E Corp former-CEO Anthony Earley Jr's 2016 compensation was $11.7 mln

April 18 PG&E Corp

* PG&E Corp - Former-CEO, current executive chair of board Anthony Earley Jr's 2016 compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pehzBs) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐