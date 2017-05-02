版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 23:19 BJT

BRIEF-PG&E Corp q1 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.06

May 2 PG&E Corp

* PG&E Corp - Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.13

* PG&E Corp - adjusts FY 2017 gaap earnings per share view to $3.57 to $3.82

* PG&E Corp - Q1 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.06

* PG&E Corp - reaffirms FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share view $3.55 to $3.75

* PG&E Corp - qtrly total operating revenues $4,268 million versus $3,974 million Source text - (bit.ly/2oU5K3B) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐