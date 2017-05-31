版本:
BRIEF-PG&E Corp raises common stock dividend

May 31 PG&E Corp:

* PG&E Corporation raises common stock dividend, shareholders elect former secretary of homeland security Jeh C. Johnson to boards of directors

* PG&E Corp - ‍raising its quarterly common stock dividend by 4 cents per share to 53 cents per share​

* PG&E Corp - ‍elected former U.S. Secretary of homeland security Jeh C. Johnson to PG&E Corporation board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
