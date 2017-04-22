BRIEF-PG&E says power restored in San Francisco

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 21 PG&E Corp:
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
* Restored power to all 88,000 customers impacted by a major power outage in San Francisco today.
* Outage was caused by equipment failure at Larkin substation
* Substation responsible for today's outage is undergoing already planned extensive upgrades over next year
* Will conduct a thorough investigation to determine factors that led to equipment failure and subsequent power outage
* Initial information suggests a circuit breaker failed, igniting insulation, causing fire at substation
* Equipment failure led to a brief fire at substation located at Larkin and Eddy streets
* There were no injuries to public or PG&E employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.