BRIEF-PGT Innovations announces expansion plans for manufacturing facility in Miami

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 PGT Innovations Inc:
* PGT Innovations Inc - announced expansion plans for a new manufacturing facility in Miami, Florida
* PGT Innovations Inc - new space is slated to be complete near end of 2017 and is expected to be operational by January 2018
* PGT Innovations - new facility will enhance co's manufacturing capabilities to meet future expected growth of impact-resistant window and door market
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022