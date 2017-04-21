版本:
BRIEF-PGT Innovations announces expansion plans for manufacturing facility in Miami

April 21 PGT Innovations Inc:

* PGT Innovations Inc - announced expansion plans for a new manufacturing facility in Miami, Florida

* PGT Innovations Inc - new space is slated to be complete near end of 2017 and is expected to be operational by January 2018

* PGT Innovations - new facility will enhance co's manufacturing capabilities to meet future expected growth of impact-resistant window and door market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
