BRIEF-PGT Innovations announces expansion plans for manufacturing facility in Miami

April 21 PGT Innovations Inc:

* PGT Innovations Inc - announced expansion plans for a new manufacturing facility in Miami, Florida

* PGT Innovations Inc - new space is slated to be complete near end of 2017 and is expected to be operational by January 2018

* PGT Innovations - new facility will enhance co's manufacturing capabilities to meet future expected growth of impact-resistant window and door market