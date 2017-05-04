BRIEF-PGTI reports Q1 EPS $0.07

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Pgt Innovations Inc
* PGTI reports 2017 first quarter results and reiterates 2017 outlook
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Sees FY 2017 sales $490 million to $500 million
* Q1 sales $113 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Backlog at end of Q1 of 2017 stood at over $56 million, compared to $44 million at end of Q1 of 2016
* Expect sales will generate consolidated EBITDA of between $83 and $87 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.