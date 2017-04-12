版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Phagelux announces collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation for new antibacterial solution

April 12 Johnson & Johnson -

* Phagelux Inc announces collaboration with Johnson & Johnson innovation for new antibacterial solution

* Reached an agreement with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc to collaborate on development of one or more skin care products

* Deal was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson innovation

* Under deal terms between parties, co will be responsible for developing products utilizing its patented or patent pending technologies

* Under deal terms Johnson & Johnson consumer shall provide specified financial support, access to certain skin care and formulation know-how Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐