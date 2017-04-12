BRIEF-Phagelux announces collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation for new antibacterial solution

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Johnson & Johnson -
* Phagelux Inc announces collaboration with Johnson & Johnson innovation for new antibacterial solution
* Reached an agreement with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc to collaborate on development of one or more skin care products
* Deal was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson innovation
* Under deal terms between parties, co will be responsible for developing products utilizing its patented or patent pending technologies
* Under deal terms Johnson & Johnson consumer shall provide specified financial support, access to certain skin care and formulation know-how Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)