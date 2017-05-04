版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 16:08 BJT

BRIEF-Pharma Mar says Aplidin gets orphan drug status to treat multiple myeloma in Switzerland

May 4 Pharma Mar SA:

* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland

* The company submitted the Marketing Authorisation Application in the European Union at the end of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2p8zftX

