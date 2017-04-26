BRIEF-Pharmaceutical Product Development, Carlyle Group, and others enter into agreements to recapitalize company

April 26 Carlyle Group Lp-
* Pharmaceutical Product Development -existing owners,
affiliates of hellman & friedman,carlyle group, entered into
agreements to recapitalize co
* Pharmaceutical Product Development says transaction values
co at more than $9 billion
* Pharmaceutical Product Development- gic, singapore’s
sovereign wealth fund, and abu dhabi investment authority to
acquire minority ownership positions
* Pharmaceutical Product Development says co expects to
raise approximately $550 million through the issuance of new
senior unsecured holdco notes
Source text: (bit.ly/2oxSH7M)
Further company coverage: