BRIEF-Pharmerica posts Q4 EPS of $0.25

Feb 24 Pharmerica Corp
* Pharmerica reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.58
* Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 revenue $534.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $525.2
million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.75 to $1.95
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Pharmerica corp - in diversified pharmacy businesses, we
expect that annualized revenues in second half of 2017 will be
greater than one billion dollars
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.18, revenue view $2.24
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
