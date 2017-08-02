BRIEF-Pharmerica reports Q2 EPS $0.15

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pharmerica Corp

* Pharmerica reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $592 million versus I/B/E/S view $593 million

* In light of agreement with KKR and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Pharmerica has cancelled its Q2 2017 earnings conference call

* Q2 2017 earnings conference call was previously scheduled to be held on August 4, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: