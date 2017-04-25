版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Phaserx gets positive opinion for orphan drug designation for PRX-OTC from EMA

April 25 Phaserx Inc

* Phaserx receives positive opinion for orphan drug designation for PRX-OTC from european medicines agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
