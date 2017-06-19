版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations

June 19 PHH Corp:

* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021

* PHH Corp says offer and consent solicitation will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐